DPC approves development plans valuing Rs 1354 crore

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to the ongoing dispute between guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat and MLA Abdul Sattar, a heavy police bandobast was deployed at the District Collector's office and its premises on Thursday, anticipating a stormy District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting. However, the meeting proceeded peacefully in a cordial atmosphere, and a draft plan worth Rs 1,354 crore was approved. The police heaved a sigh of relief, while common citizens visiting the office premises had to face strict security measures.

Besides Shirsat, MP Sandipan Bhumare, MP Kalyan Kale, MLAs Abdul Sattar, Pradeep Jaiswal, Ramesh Bornare, Prashant Bamb, Sanjana Jadhav and Anuradha Chavan, MLC Rajesh Rathod, Guardian Secretary Dr Harshdeep Kamble, District Collector Deelip Swami, Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vinay Rathod, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, District Planning Officer Bharat Wayal, and RDC Vinod Khirolkar were also present in the meeting.

The Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve suggested that funds should be allocated equally to talukas based on their population. He also pointed out that the government had approved Rs 822 crore for the water supply scheme, but the funds have not yet been received, emphasizing the need for follow-up with the government.

Additional Rs 580 crore requested

A new plan for school construction should be prepared, considering population growth in the development plan. Solar energy production should be promoted. A survey should be conducted to draft a plan within a month for the construction of crematoriums in rural areas. Besides, necessary facilities for upcoming industries must be provided.

A draft plan of Rs 1,354.66 crore has been approved which includes Rs 1,200 crore under the District Planning Committee (DPC); Rs 144.60 crore for Scheduled Caste schemes and Rs 10.06 crore for projects outside tribal areas.

An additional demand of Rs 580.76 crore has been made for this year. The plan will be presented before Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on February 5, said the guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat.

Expenditure of Rs 188.28 crore

Out of the Rs 773.90 crore allocated for the year 2024-25, a total of Rs 434.34 crore has been received. Administrative approval has been granted for Rs 531.76 crore, while Rs 240.78 crore has been distributed. So far, an expenditure of Rs 188.28 crore has been incurred.

Danve becomes furious when ‘PA’ was stopped

The police stopped the personal assistant (PA) of Ambadas Danve, at the entrance, which angered Danve. Journalists and common citizens were also restricted from entering, while political workers moved freely without any obstruction. This led to disputes between the police, citizens, and journalists.

Administrative Officers on edge

Before becoming Shirsat had threatened to end the notorious activities in the district including Sillod, cancel the DPC works, and file cases against those involved. In response, MLA Sattar held a meeting in the city and directly confronted the threat. After Sattar became the Guardian Minister, he provoked Shirsat. Once Shirsat assumed the role of Guardian Minister, he retaliated by accusing Sattar. This led to speculations of a potential clash between Shirsat and Sattar during Thursday's meeting. As a result, administrative officers were anxious. However, the meeting proceeded without any issues. It was held in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere for three hours.