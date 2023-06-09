DPR for Chikalthana to Waluj flyover completed

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the metro project, including a single flyover connecting Chikalthana to Waluj, has been completed, bringing significant development prospects for the city, said union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad in a press conference organised at IMA hall on Friday.

Commemorating nine years of the Narendra Modi government, Dr Karad highlighted the substantial funding provided by the Central government for a new water supply scheme in the city. He further mentioned that progress is being made on the gas pipeline project. Numerous welfare schemes have been implemented, benefiting citizens across the country.

Dr Karad specifically mentioned the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs, the construction of toilets in rural areas, the Ujjwala gas scheme, generic medicine centres, and the PM Kisan Samman scheme. Responding to a question about the Loksabha elections in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and whether the BJP or Shiv Sena's Shinde faction would contest, Dr Karad stated that the decision would be made at the senior level.

He further expressed the BJP's commitment to winning seats in the state as part of the grand alliance.The completion of the DPR for the Chikalthana to Waluj flyover signifies a significant step forward in infrastructure development for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. State cooperation minister Atul Save, State general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, city president Shirish Boralkar, and district president Vijay Autade were present.