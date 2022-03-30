DPR for Gharkul scheme approved

MP Imtiyaz Jaleel's efforts bear fruits

Aurangabad, March 30:

MP Imtiyaz Jaleel had taken a tough stand against the central government and raised a question in the Lok Sabha by directly raising question for the implementation of the Prime minister Awas Yojana for the needy and poor in the meeting of the Central urban development committee. After receiving complaints directly from the Center and as banners were also put up in the city, the district administration had prepared DPR at various places for the Gharkul scheme overnight, and sent it to the Center with the approval of the State government.

Due to the successful pursuit of MP Jaleel, the Central government finally approved the Gharkul DPR presented by the municipal corporation on Wednesday. Jaleel said that the citizens who are waiting to get a house will soon get their own house. Jaleel met the union housing minister Hardeep Singh Puri and secretary Manoj Joshi in Delhi today and requested them to approve the DPR submitted by Aurangabad municipal corporation. Jaleel said that a request was made to PM Modi to extend the term of Prime Minister Awas Yojana, which expires on March 31, 2022, for a period of two years.