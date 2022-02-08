Dr Ashok Chavan appointed Botany Dept head

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

Dr Ashok Chavan was appointed head of the Botany Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). He took the charge of the post recently.

He has 34 years experience of in teaching and research. Dr Chavan worked as principal of Vasantrao Naik College, incharge registrar of Bamu, controller of examination of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

He has published 172 research papers and written nine books. A total of 24 students completed Ph D under his guidance.

The Queensland University of Australia awarded him, honorary chief researcher.