Dr Deepak Pachpatte new head of Maths Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Deepak Baburao Pachpatte was appointed head of the Mathematics Department of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu).

He took charge from his outgoing counterpart Dr Kirtivant Ghadle on Monday. Vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made this appointment of Dr Pachpatte who has been working in the department for 18 years.

Like father like son

Dr B B Pachpatte who invented the internationa level ‘Pachpatten Pattern’ in Mathematics was head of the Mathematics Department. He was also the VC of Bamu. Dr Deepak is the son of Dr B B pachpatte. It is a coincidence that that father and his son have become heads of the same departments.