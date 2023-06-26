Dr Dinkar Mane bereaved

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maruti Masaji Mane (82, Kanchanwadi), an ex-serviceman and senior citizen, died after a brief illness on Saturday. ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maruti Masaji Mane (82, Kanchanwadi), an ex-serviceman and senior citizen, died after a brief illness on Saturday.

The last rites were performed on him at Lohata (Ausa, Latur). He leaves behind wife, two sons and grandchildren. He was the father of Dr Dinkar Mane, head of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

