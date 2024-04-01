Dr Kailas Ambhure appointed member of Balbharti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Kailas Ambhure, the assistant professor from the Marathi Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was appointed member of the Marathi subject committee of Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research (MSBTPCR) also known as Balbharti.

The committee will design a syllabus for the standard 9th and 10th based on National Education Policy (NEP). Director of Balbharti Krishnakumar Patil made his appointment for the academic year 2024-25.

Dr. Ambhure is known as a critic and scholar in the field of Marathi literature and his books 'Samiksha Paddhanti’ and other books were published. Apart from this, he has co-edited the book 'Vangmaya Pravutti: Tattvashod'. He is also the director of the Adyakavi Mukundaraj Study Center and the Student Development Board of the University.