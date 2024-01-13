Dr Karad inspects work of the PNG gas pipeline at Kaygaon

More than 70 percent work complete

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad did review of the PNG gas pipeline work at Kaygaon Toka. The gas pipeline will supply cooking gas to the citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

Drilling with HGD technology is in progress at Kaygaon Toka for laying the pipeline of this scheme. In this regard Dr Karad learned about this work from the authorities. He also instructed the officials of Bharat Petroleum Corporation regarding providing gas to the city.

The work of PNG gas pipeline is going on with an expenditure of Rs 4500 crore. The main pipelines are being laid at Shrigonda, Supe, Ahmednagar, Waluj and Shendra.

The main pipeline work is in progress and more than 70 percent of the work is completed. Project coordinator N Sachdeva informed them about the work of this scheme. The 6, 12 and 24 inch HD pipelines are being laid under Godavari river. A total depth of 30 meters will be feasible for the pipeline. The HGD line will be one and a half kilometers long. Engineers said that the drill is being placed keeping in mind the type of rock. BJP office bearer Kishore Dhanayat, district president Sanjay Khambaite, Eknath Jadhav and others were present.

No fear of accidents

Citizens of Gangapur will also get gas through pipeline. Soon the dream of Gangapur residents of getting gas at home will be fulfilled. This gas is cheap, clean and does not cause any accidents, said Dr Karad.