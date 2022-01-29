Dr Madhuri appointed Tourism Dept director

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

Dr Madhuri Sawant was appointed the director of the Tourism Administration Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU).

She was the secretary of Euro Asia Tourism Studies Association in 2017-19 and published 34 research papers and four books.

Dr Madhuri is a member of different committees of 18 universities and editor of France based journal ‘Euro Asia Tourism Studies.’ She has taken over of Dr Rajesh Ragade. A total of five students completed Ph D under her guidance while she designed 18 courses on tourism.