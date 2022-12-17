Dr Prafful Jatale honoured with ICNM membership

Aurangabad: Dr Prafful Jatale, the Consultant Incharge of the Department of Nuclear Medicine, was appointed a member of the Indian College of Nuclear Medicine (ICNM) in the national annual conference ‘SNMICON 2022’ organised at AIIMS, New Delhi recently.

ICNM selects members based on candidates' academic achievements, publications and experience in the speciality. He is the only Physician in Marathwada to have a prestigious ‘European Board Fellowship in Nuclear Medicine and Diploma in Nuclear Cardiology (USA).