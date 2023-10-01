Dr Pranaya Diwate gets Rs 20 L research grant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Pranaya Diwate, an Assistant Professor from the Department of Geology of MGM University has received a grant of Rs 20 lakhs for his project titled 'Assessment of Heavy Metal Contamination in Lake Sediments from Major Cities of Maharashtra, India: Pollution, Ecological Risk, and Source Identification.'

The grant has been awarded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) of the Central Government’s Department of Science and Technology.

This project, with its focus on assessing heavy metal contamination in the State's lake sediments, addresses pressing environmental challenges facing the state.

The project will span two years and aims to provide the government with a comprehensive report on measures to mitigate pollution and environmental damage in lakes across the state.