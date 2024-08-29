Dr Pritam presented in court under security of 18 cops

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The prime accused, who tortured and harassed his doctor wife, Dr Pritam Shankar Gaware (26) was presented in court under tight security involving 18 police personnel, on Thursday. The prosecution detailed Pritam's perverse behaviour during a nearly 15-minute argument. After both sides presented arguments for about 40 minutes, the court awarded police custody remand (PCR) to Pritam until August 31.

On August 24, Dr Pratiksha Bhusare (26), an MBBS graduate, committed suicide. In her suicide note, she detailed the harassment suffered at the hands of her husband Pritam. On Wednesday, the Cidco police arrested the accused in the Padgaon area. Given that Pratiksha's father is a lawyer, legal organisations expressed strong outrage over the incident. Following a protest on Wednesday, the lawyers’ associations decided to refuse to represent Pritam. On Thursday, the accused was presented in court at 3 pm.

Possibility of ink attack; VIP security

On Thursday, there were concerns that Pritam might be attacked with ink or other means on the court premises. As a result, he was brought to court at 3 pm under the protection of 18 police personnel. Between 150 and 200 lawyers filled the courtroom. The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) S D Jawalgaonkar initially instructed the lawyers to maintain court decorum and avoid any inappropriate behaviour or shouting, warning that any such actions would be recorded. Following this, the arguments began. Due to the potential for violence, the police conducted video recordings inside the courtroom. When lawyers expressed their anger over this, the court also criticised the police.

40 minutes of arguments

The arguments lasted for nearly 40 minutes, with cross-examinations taking place. The Assistant Public Prosecutor, Syed Shahenaaz, and API Yogesh Gaikwad argued on behalf of the prosecution. They stated that Pritam’s crime was serious and that crucial evidence related to Pratiksha’s harassment was on his mobile phone, which needed to be seized. They argued that a thorough investigation was necessary regarding the involvement of. Pritam and others in demanding dowry money, and thus requested police custody.

15 minutes behind closed doors

Advocate Rajesh Kale represented Pritam and indicated that sensitive issues needed to be discussed. Subsequently, other lawyers and attendees were asked to leave the courtroom. Arguments continued for about 15 minutes behind closed doors. Kale claimed that the suicide note was false and questioned the police investigation, alleging that the note had been made public, which could impact the integrity of the investigation.