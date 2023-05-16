Dr Rafiuddin Naser invited for intel conference in Japan

Published: May 16, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Rafiuddin Naser, the head of the Department of Botany of Maulana Azad College has been invited to the International Conference on ‘Traditional Medicines and Natural Therapies’ to be held in Tokyo (Japan) on 22 and 23 May.

At this conference, Dr Rafiuddin Naser will deliver a lecture on “Ethnomedicines used by Tribal Communities of Gautala Sanctuary of India.” He will also interact with the researchers and professors of Tokyo and Osaka University and visit different laboratories and institutes in Kyoto, Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

