Dr Regulwar gets patent of Combo Compass

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

Dr D G Regulwar, Professor of Civil Engineering, Government College of Engineering, Aurangabad, has received the patent on ‘Combo Compass Instrument for Surveying’ by the Patent Office, Government of India. Along with Dr Regulwar, Dr J B Gurav, Amrutvahini Engineering College, Sangamner and A P Shaikh, Assistant Engineer Grade - 1, Water Resources Department, Sangamner have also contributed to the research.

Civil Engineers, for survey work, have to use two types of compasses (Prismatic and Surveyors). With the invention of the Combo Compass, whole circle bearing (WCB) and Reduced Bearing (RB) can be measured. By the use of this equipment, the time and money of the surveyors can be saved.

Principal Dr U J Kahalekar, head of the Civil Engineering Department D G K Patil and faculties have congratulated Dr Regulwar for his patent.