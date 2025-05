Dr Sachin appointed inchrage director of Sports Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sachin Shivajirao Deshmukh was appointed inchrage director of the Sports Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). He took charge of the post from Dr Sandeep Jagtap on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made this appointment of Dr Sachin Deshmukh, is currently the sports department director at M P Law College for the past 15 years. He is a national-level hockey player and a coach. He is also working on different committees of the State and Central Governments along with Kridha Mahotsav Samiti.