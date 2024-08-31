Dr Shastri gets patent for research on ‘AI Based Expense Estimation Device’

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Dr Pravinkumar Shastri, a teaching faculty from the Institute of Management and Research of MGM University received a patient for research on Artificial Intellegence (AI) Based Expense Estimation Device’

Due to this patent, daily life expenses especially in the stock market can be planned through this method. Dr Shastri's book on 'Lending Practices of Co-operative Banks' has also been published. For this patent, Shastri was supported by his research student Kishor Dalve.

Chancellor of the University Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, and director Dr R Kishor congratulated him on this achievement.

I have been able to obtain this patent while working as a teaching faculty at MGM University, I am very happy that received this patent while working for the holistic development of students.

(Dr Pravinkumar Shastri)