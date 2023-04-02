Dr Shevtekar on Sangeet-Natak Akademi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Jayant Shevtekar, the retired head of the Department of Dramatics of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was appointed member of the advisory committee of the Research and Public Department of Delhi-based Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Akademi chairperson Dr Sandhya Purecha recommended his name for the post. Dr Shevtekar also worked as head of the Dance, Music and Yogashastra departments and has done research on the dance style of idols Ellora caves. He said that the city has received representation on all India levels. His appointment is for five years. Dr Shevtekar has also presented research papers at national and international level conferences and seminars.