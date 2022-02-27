Dr Suhas Jewalikar passes away

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

Renowned literary and former head of the department of anesthesiology at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Suhas Jewalikar (66) passed away on Saturday night due to prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law.

Dr Jewalikar studied MBBS, MD at GMCH, Aurangabad. He retired from the college a few years ago as the head of the anesthesiology department. He also effectively served as the superintendent of the GMCH. He was undergoing treatment for the last few days due to illness. He breathed his last on Saturday night. His cremation ceremony was held at the N-6 crematorium. Dr Jewalikar was also a renowned Marathi writer. His books Airanichya Deva, Sabhovar, Swasthya Samvad, Tirip, Dahashtichi Dainandini (Collection of Poems) have been published. He had received many awards including literary award of State government, Apte Vachan Mandir, Indira Sant Award given by Ichalkaranji.