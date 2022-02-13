DRC started holding meetings for Ph D admissions

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

The Departmental Research Committee (DRC) of various departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambekdar Marathwada University (Bamu) started holding meetings to approve research proposals of Ph D aspirants.

The university conducted a presentation of 6,750 Ph D candidates from September to November. The final merit and selection list was released in the first week of January.

Those who will do Ph D research under university teachers need to get approved their research proposal approved and documents verified from the DRC of the respective department.

A candidate who researches under the guidance of a college teacher will have to seek approval from the Research Advisory Committee of respective colleges.

All the DRCs will have to complete the process on or before February 15. After approval and verification of documents, the students will have to submit them to the university as per the schedule to be announced soon. The candidates will get confirmation letter on the submission of the documents.

Which Depts announced DRC schedule

The different Departments announced the DRC schedule for a research proposal approval. The names of departments are as follows; Mathematics, Chemistry, Microbiology, Physics, Zoology, Library and Information Science, Home Science, Social Work, Physical Education, English, History, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Sociology,Economics, Political Science, Psychology, Management Science, Commerce, Tourism Administration.