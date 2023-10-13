Driver arrested while taking swords from car after accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A car collided with a tractor near Karodi village on the Dhule - Solapur Highway on October 11. The police caught the driver red-handed while taking swords from the car, the next day. A case was registered against him with the Daulatabad police station on Thursday.

The accident victims were admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. After the accident, the car was parked in the compound of the check-post at Karodi. On October 12, Daulatabad police received the information that a man was taking things out of the car. The police rushed to the spot and arrested him and seized two swords from him. The arrested has been identified as Shsail Pandir Madnali (28, Vijapur, Karnataka).