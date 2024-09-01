Drizzle all day; 4.5 mm recorded rainfall in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sun was invisible in the city and adjoining areas throughout the day on Sunday. Chikalthana whether the centre recorded 4.5 mm of rainfall from morning to evening.

The mercury had dropped due to cloudy weather and drizzle. The maximum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 23.4 degrees Celsius. However, the atmosphere was humid. The air humidity had gone up to 93 per cent. It was raining all day. There was occasional breaking in the rain. The drizzle started again at 6.34 pm.