Drone cameras to keep watch on sensitive HSC-SSC exam centres

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration will use drone cameras to keep watch on sensitive centres of HSC and SSC February-March 2025 session examination to be conducted Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) from next week.

The administration will also check invigilators, centre chiefs and other employees on examination duty through Facial Recognition System (FRS). The MSBSHSE will hold the HSC examination between February 11 and March 18 while SSC students will take their examination from February 21 to March 17.

A meeting through video conference of all district collectors, commissioners of police, superintendents of police and chief executive officers of the State was held on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary of the State Government presided over the meeting while the Principal Secretary of the School Education and Sports Department and commissioner of the education department were present in the meeting. The officers were ured to conduct the examination in a copy-free and fair atmosphere and make copy free campaign successful.

Dr Madhuri Sawarkar, the State secretary of MSBSHSE said that as per the instructions, the administration would keep watch on sensitive examinations through drone cameras.

She said that a day before the start of the examination, the district administration would ensure that the necessary physical facilities were in place at the examination centre.

“Video recording will be done by the district administration outside the examination centre. As per the planning, flying squads and sitting squads will be deployed at all examination centres to conduct copy-free examinations with the help of government officers and employees of all departments in the district,” she said.

Box

Facial recognition of employees

The Center chief, supervisor and examination-related personnel appointed by the District Administration at the examination centre will be checked through the Facial Recognition System. Also, official identity cards will be issued to all examination-related personnel through the Divisional Board.

The Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act 1982 will be implemented and if any malpractice occurs at any examination centre, a cognizable and non-bailable offence will be registered against those who instigate, aid and abet the malpractice.

Xerox centres within 500 meters of the examination centre will be closed during the examination period and Section 144 will be imposed on the premises of the concerned examination centre.

Box

Initiative under 100-day plan

The Chief Minister announced a 100-day action plan. So, the Education Ministers issued instructions to hold XII and X standard examinations in copy free and fair atmosphere in the State.