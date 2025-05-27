Drone flying restricted in rural areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The flying of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, parachutes, paragliders and other devices without a license was banned in the rural areas of the district.

District Collector Deelip Swami has issued these orders. As per section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023, Swami issued an order prohibiting drone flying activities in the rural areas of district until June 20.