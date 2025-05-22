Dummy candidate caught in B Ed exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A candidate who tried to take the B Ed examination as a dummy candidate at a centre in the city was booked with Vedantnagar Police Station..

It may be noted that the examination of B Ed courses started in the first week of this month. A paper of Urdu Teaching Methods of B Ed was held Government College of Education (GCE), Padampura, in the after session of April 30. Dr Bhagyashir Subhedhar was the centre. After the commencement of the examination, she examined the hall tickets of examinees.

She doubted Khalid Khurshid Rashidkhan due to the photograph and signature on the hall ticket of the candidate. She shared this information with her colleague. After some time, the candidate informed her that he was Irfan and taking the paper at the instruction of Khalid.

Complaint lodged after receiving report

When the matter of the dummy candidate came to light, the college sent a detailed report to the director of the university's Board of Examination and Evaluation. The concerned department sent the report on May 9 and ordered to lodge a complaint in this regard.

Dr Subhedhar Subhedar lodged a complaint with Police Inspector Praveena Yadav. PI Yadav said that Irfan would be arrested soon in this regard. PSI Namdev Supe is conducting further investigation. A case was registered with Vedantnagar Police Station against Khalid Khurshid Rashidkhan along with Irfan Suleman Shaikh (Panbadi, Phulambri)