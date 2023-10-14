Duplicate medicines with names of reputed companies brand seized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Food and Drug Administration after an investigation for around nine months busted a racket of supplying duplicate medicines of the reputed brands. The connection of this supply chain is at Delhi and Bihar. A case has been registered with the Vedantnagar police station against MDK Pharma’s Madhubala Suresh Chordiya, Lavvy Suresh Chordiya (Bansilalnagar), Vishal Pharma, Delhi Sanjay Garg and Vinit Kumar of Soni Enterprises, Mars Pharma and others from Bihar.

FDA received the information about the racket in January. Assistant commissioner Milind Koleshwarkar, DI Anjali Mitkar, Baliram Marwade visited MDK Pharma. During investigation, they did not find the stock of Urimax D tablet and the officers asked the directors place an order for these medicines. On February 10, union Medicine Control department officer Ranjeet Patel visited this agency and seized the medicines. In the laboratory test, all the tablets were found to be duplicate. MDK Pharma provided the bills of purchase from Vishal Pharma. Similarly, FDA found duplicate medicines at Mishri Healthcare on Station Road in July. The found the link of medicine supply from Delhi and Bihar. PSI Uttareshwar Munde is further investigating the case.