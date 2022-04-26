DyCom to watchdog water supply through taps and tankers in city

Aurangabad, April 26:

For the first time, in the history of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the water supply section will be functioning under the supervision of an independent deputy commissioner. So far, the section was looked after by an executive engineer.

The deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale has been given the new responsibility. The major challenge before him is to maintain the demand and supply of water in the city to its different consumers as well as keep a close watch on artificial scarcity and detect irregularities in water supply through taps or tankers.

Earlier, the AMC administrator A K Pandey has chalked out a 15-point programme to streamline the water supply in the city. He had also hinted at the appointment of an independent deputy commissioner to look after the water supply section, soon.

The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar reviewed the status of water supply in the city on Monday. The meeting was attended by Tengale and his team of officers.

Tengale said, “ The effort and planning to supply water to all the areas of the city in equal quantity on gap of four days is underway. I am procuring the information from the respective officers in this regard. ”

Meanwhile, the officers from the water supply section hinted that the supply on gap of four days is not possible unless the

load-shedding and the other emerging technical snags in power supply gets stopped. These are frequently affecting the water supply of the city as well.