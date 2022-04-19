Easter rally held amidst huge enthusiasm

Aurangabad, April 17:

The all-sect Christian community held the Easter rally in the city on Sunday with tremendous enthusiasm. The rally began from Mother Teresa Chowk after releasing balloons and flags in the air at the hands of dignitaries after a two-year hiatus.

The tradition of organizing a rally started 17 years ago with the aim of creating peace, harmony and unity in the Christian community in the city. Mahaguru of Marathwada Dharmaprant, Rev MU Kasab, Rev SY Ghule, Rev RP Rathod, Rev SS Battise, Former mayor Ashok Sainna, JC Fransis and others felicitated Umesh Gopinath Jadhav, who collected soil in front of the houses of Pulwama attack martyrs. The rally began with a prayer by Bishop Kasab. The rally started from Mother Teresa Chowk and passed through Little Flower High School via Mill Corner, Bus Stand, Baba Petrol Pump, Kranti Chowk, Paithan Gate and Aurangpura. White flags were tied to every vehicle participating in the rally. The community members raised slogans. Convenor James Ambildhage and Vijay Nikalje were present.