Education societies to boycott SSC, HSC exams

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

Former union Minister and Maharashtra Rajay Shikshan Sanstha Mahamandal (MRSSM) Vijay Nawal Patil said that education societies would boycott SSC and HSC examinations to be conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) March/April 2022 in protest against ignoring the release of non-salary grant.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, MRSSM president Vijay Patil said that the schools need a non-salary grant to maintain physical facilities like sanitiser, oxymeter, thermometer, sports items, furniture and hygiene because of Covid situation. He said that the State Government is not paying attention to non-salary grants intentionally.

“So, all the education societies of the State have decided to boycott SSC and HSC examinations and not to make available our buildings for it. Nearly 4,000 crores of the non-salary grant are pending with the Government since 2019 while only Rs 60 crore was made available,” he said.

Patil said that there is no reliability in the eligibility test being conducted by the Government after MahaTET scam.

“There is doubt of irregularities in the teacher’s recruitment ‘Pavitra’ portal as 65,000 youths registered on the website while call letters were given to only 4,500 candidates. The concept of the administration without a peon is wrong or the Government should cancel Government orders of peon’s recruitment,” he asserted.

Divisional President of the organisation Milind Patil, Walmik Surase and Manoj Patil were present at the briefing.