Education Societies to observe bandh on July 8 & 9

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar: Maharashtra Rajya Shikshan Mahamandal (MRSM) and Maharashtra State Headmasters Federation (MSHF) declared their support for the State-wide two-day bandh of educational institutions.

The education societies will observe a bandh on July 8 and 9 for their different demands including releasing the next instalment of grant, implementation of the Government decision dated October 14, 2024 and relaxation of norms in the grant policy.

Executive president of Mahamandal and former union Minister Vijay Naval Patil, its State coordinator Manoj Patil, Marathwada secretary Walmik Sarase and Marathwada president of the federation D C Dukre have given their support to the agitation. The office-bearers of Rashtravadi Shikshak Sangh also announced their support for the bandh.