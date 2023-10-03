Eid-e-Milad celebrated at Wisdom School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Eid-e-Milad was celebrated at Wisdom High International School with grandeur. The school auditorium was beautifully decorated with flowers and festoons.

School director Sufiyan Siddiqui and Tabassum Siddiqui were the chief guests. The programme began with the recitation of the Quraanic verses. The principal gave a speech about Prophet Mohammed (SAW) and explained the significance of Eid-e-Milad. The students performed various cultural activities like Naat, recitation, Duaa and speeches. Yellow House was the winner of quiz.