Elderly cyclist injured in hit and run

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A reckless car driver’s careless action left an elderly cyclist seriously injured on Friday at 6 am. The incident took place on the busy Kamgar Chowk to High Court road when the driver abruptly stopped the car in the middle of the road and opened the door without checking for oncoming traffic.

Shankeshwar Pote (65, Tukobnagar, N-2) was riding his bicycle when he collided with the door. The impact caused Pote to fall, leaving him with serious injuries. In a shocking twist, the car driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. The local Pundliknagar Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver, but the search for the culprit continues. This incident highlights the growing concern about road safety, as reckless driving continues to put pedestrians and cyclists at risk.