Election Dept issues notice to 3 candidates for showing less expenses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Election Department found that the candidates of three major political parties in Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency showed less expenditure than the actual while submitting daily election expenditure accounts.

The Election Department issued notices to Shindesena candidate MLA Sanjay Shirsat, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT)-Sena candidate Raju Shinde and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate Anjan Salve on Monday. The candidates were also directed to clarify within 24 hours.

The Election Commission has also set a limit on election expenses for each candidate. It is made mandatory for them to submit the account of daily expenses to the office of the Election Returning Officer.

Candidate of Shindesena ML A Sanjay Shirsat, Uddhav Sena candidate Raju Shinde and VBA candidate Anjan Salve, all from West Constituency, submitted their accounts to the Election Department. Shirsat informed that Rs 3.21 lakh were spent. According to the vigilance squad of the Election Department, he spent Rs 10.53 lakh so far.

While Shinde showed an expenditure of Rs 2.16 lakh. According to the Election Department, he spent Rs 9.15 lakh.

VBA's Anjan Salve submitted details showing Rs 1 lakh expenses. It was found that the candidate used Rs 1.64 lakh. Election Officer Umakant Pardhi informed that notices were sent to the candidates due to discrepancies in the expenses submitted by them.

(Umakant Pardhi, Election Officer, Aurangabad West Assembly)