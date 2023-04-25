Election for BoS chairmen held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The chairmen for the five Board of Studies (BoS) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were elected on Tuesday.

It may be noted that the election process for the chairmen of 38 BoS began on April 1. The chairmen were elected unopposed on 19 BoS while no suitable candidate was found for 14 BoS.

So, the election for the chairmen of BoS was conducted between 12 noon and 1 pm today. The names of the elected chairman are as follows; Dr Sarjerao Jige (Marathi BoS), Dr Aparna Patil (Hindi), Dr Hari Jamale (History), Dr Arvind Dhabe (Botany) and Dr Mohammed Aref Ali Pathan (Chemistry). A total of 318 BoS members were present for voting. A total of five members were nominated for each BoS. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and Dean Dr Bhalchandra Waykar presented the certificate to the winners.