Eloped married couple returns after marrying in Rajasthan

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

A married couple, which had eloped a fortnight ago from Jogeshwari (in Waluj Mahanagar), has returned home after marrying in Ajmer (Rajasthan) on Tuesday.

A 23-year-old married Aarfan Naseer Shaikh (of Jogeshwari) works in a company in the Waluj MIDC area. He met the village’s 20-year-old Seema, six months ago, who was also working in the same factory. Seema was a divorced woman and has a four-year-old daughter. Aarfan and Seema got befriended and then decided to marry each other.

Both of them were already married and have children from their respective spouses. They were sure that their family members will not permit them second marriage. Hence the duo decided to run away.

On August 12, Aarfan left home saying that he is going to the factory for work in the morning, while Seema told her family members that she is going to meet her friend. When both of them did not return to their respective homes, their family members started searching for them in the vicinity and on the outskirts of the village. However, in the evening, the couple sent a mobile message to their family members stating that they are doing a court marriage and then switched off their mobile phones. Hence family members then lodged missing complaints with the Waluj MIDC police station against the duo.

Tied nuptial knot in Ajmer

The duo reached Ajmer in Rajasthan. After paying obeisance at the pilgrimage, Arfan and Seema tied their nuptial knot. Later on, they went to Gujarat. In the meantime, the couple became penniless. Hence Aarfan contacted his family members and informed them about his location in Ahmedabad-Gujarat. Accordingly, Aarfan’s family went to Ahmedabad and brought the couple back to the village on Tuesday. Aarfan informed the police that they married in Ajmer and also showed the ‘nikahnama’ to them. The families also accepted the duo. Hence the police recorded the statements of both the families and allowed the couple to go, said the head constable Ram Tandale.