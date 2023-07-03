Employee cheats company of Rs 5L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A field officer of a finance company duped the company by not depositing the amount of Rs 4.93 lakh of a customer. Until the company would realize it, he went underground. Based on the complaint lodged by manager Ankush Lake, a case has been registered against the accused Mahendra Baban Dokhale (Math Jalgaon, Ambad) with the Cantonment police station.

Dokhale joined the company in February but did not deposit the amount collected from the customers with the company between February 24 and March 8. Later, he was at large. He also takes a loan by using the biometric system of the company in the name of a woman customer. He duped the company by taking Rs 4.93 lakh from 13 customers.