Employees dupe company of Rs 15 lakh worth raw material

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

A complaint has been lodged with the MIDC Waluj police station alleging that around Rs 15 lakh worth of raw material was stolen by employees and former employees of SD industries in Waluj. The accused have processed the stolen raw material in their own company and sold it to others. A case has been registered against 5 persons in this regard.

According to police, the company manufactures foam used for two-wheeler filters. In the second unit (Plot No 33/34), the responsibility of managing the affairs of the company has been entrusted to assistant manager Kanifnath Gawli (Wadgaon) and Amol Kulkarni (Sara Gaurav, Bajajnagar) has been assigned to assist him. Meanwhile, a monthly audit done by the company's plant head Shivraj Agrahar in December revealed that there were discrepancies in supply of raw material costing Rs 15 lakh. Agarhar questioned Gawli and Kulkarni about the discrepancies. Initially, the duo tried to mislead the company management by giving vague answers. But they later confessed to using the raw material in their own company called IMR Industries with the help of Arvind Dhage, who left the company a year ago. A case has been registered against Kashinath Gawli, Suman Gawli, Arvind Dhage, Tejaswini Dhage and Amol Kulkarni at MIDC Waluj police station on the complaint of assistant manager Pradip Rasve. PSI Chetan Ogle is further investigating the case.