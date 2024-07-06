Employment & training web portal launched for final-yr students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Training and Placement Department of MGM Univeristy launched an employment and training web portal for the final year students of engineering.

The dignitaries inaugurated the portal in a programme held at Rukhmini Hall of the campus. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Ashish Gadekar, Principal Dr H H Shinde, Head of Placement Department Dr Parminder Kaur Dhingra, SHL Assistant Vice President Jasmit Singh Sethi, faculty and students were present. Computer Engineering students Sanjana Yadav and Dhruv Deshpande designed the portal.

Through this, information related to employment and training will be collected and this will make it easier to provide job opportunities and training to the students accordingly. Dr Parminder Kaur, Dr Deepa Deshpande, Aarti Rahulwar, Simran Kaur, Sanket Milke and others guided the students.

Students will surely benefit from this portal and we are very happy that we have been able to create this portal for students. Sanjana Yadav and Dhruv Deshpande said students would surely benefit from this portal and they had been able to create this portal for students.