Encroachments on Gajanan Maharaj temple road cleared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Municipal team removed the encroachments on the main road up to Jawaharnagar police station on Friday. While penal action was taken against the vehicles at Connaught Place. Action was taken against traders and handcarts on the road leading to Reliance Mall from Gajanan Maharaj Temple to divisional sports complex. Four iron steps were removed from a shop. Action was also taken against fruit sellers.