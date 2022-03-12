Encroachments to be regularised in Pandharpur: Minister Abdul Sattar

Aurangabad, March 12:

Minister of State for Rural Development Minister Abdul Sattar said that encroachments in Pandharpur would be regularaised.

He was speaking at bhoomipujan ceremony water pipeline and storage tanks Pandharpur on Friday.

Finance and Construction Committee chairman Kishor Balande, education and health committee chairman Avinash Galande, social welfare committee Rajendra Rathod, Zilla Parishad (ZP) members Ramesh Gaikwad, former ZP vice president Keshavrao Autade, councillor Kailas Gaikwad, Ramesh Jaybhaye, Shamimbi Choudhary, district president V K Gaikwad, sarpanch Vaishali Raut, deputy sarpanch Reshma Akhtar and others were present.

The works of water pipeline and storage tanks are being Pandharpur under Jaljeevan Yojana.

Sattar said that the villages would get 24 hours water potable water under the scheme because of ZP member Ramesh Gaikwad who struggled to bring the fund for the development. Ramesh Gaikwad aid that works of roads, drainage line, community hall, water supply were done in Pandharpur circle during the last five years. Pravin Nitnawre conducted the proceedings while Kailas Gaikwad proposed a vote of thanks.