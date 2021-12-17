Energy minister inaugurates MRVTKS convention

Aurangabad, Dec 17:

The energy minister Nitin Raut underlines that the power companies are struggling for existence due to power thefts and huge recovery. The small states, which had taken inspiration from us, had surpassed us. Hence there is a dire need for the staff of power entities to work responsibly. They work in the public interest, but are under threat of existence, he said.

Raut was addressing the inaugural function of the 24th convention of Maharashtra Rajya Veej Tantrik Kamgar Sanghatna (MRVTKS), at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) auditorium, today. The union president Nagorao Magar presided over, while the Mahavitran's joint managing director Mangesh Gondawale and chief engineer Bhujang Khandare were the chief guests. At the outset, MRVTKS general secretary Syed Zahirrodin highlighted the pending demands of the employees. Taking cue of it, the JMD said that there is a need for money to fulfil the demands of employees, therefore, recovery of dues is the only option.

The minister and the other dignitaries also applauded MRVTKS members for their outstanding contribution in restoring the power supply through 400 KV lines by putting lives in danger, during the Covid-19 pandemic situation, lockdown, floods, cyclone and unseasonal rains. Hence, you are also Covid Warriors, Urja Police and Urja Doctors. The power supply could be maintained in the state because of your contribution, they said.