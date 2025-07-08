Engg admission date extended up to 11 July

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) which is the competent authority for the admissions across the State extended the last date of application for BE/B Tech courses up to July 11.

The online application submission and uploading of required documents commenced on June 28 while the last date was July 8. The last date of registration was extended up to July 11.

The registered candidate should get document verification and confirmation of the application form online up to July 12. The provisional merit list for the State candidates will be displayed on July 15. After clearing grievances, the final merit list will be released on July 21.

What is eligibility?

--A candidate should have Passed 12th or its equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with Chemistry or Biotechnology or Biology or Technical Vocational subject or Computer Science or Information Technology or Informatics Practices or Agriculture or Engineering Graphics or Business Studies or Electronics or Entrepreneurship and obtained at least 45 per cent marks (40 pc per cent marks, in case of reserved categories) and along with securing non-zero score in PCM

or PCB group of the MHT-CET 2025

--Also, a candidate who has passed a minimum of three years Diploma in Engineering and Technology and obtained a minimum 45 per cent marks or passed a years Diploma of Vocation (D. Voc.) stream in the same or allied sector is eligible to apply for the degree courses.