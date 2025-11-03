Engineering student sexually assaulted on pretext of marriage; youth booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth has been booked for raping a girl after establishing physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage and later threatening to kill her.

The accused has been identified as Manohar Chavan. The 23-year-old complainant is a third-year engineering student. She met Manohar in 2019 at a family function, after which their friendship grew and turned into a romantic relationship. Manohar allegedly established physical relations with her at various places by promising marriage. However, after July 2025, he refused to marry her despite her repeated pleas. When the girl tried to convince him, he allegedly threatened to run over her and her father with a vehicle. Some of his relatives also reportedly assaulted the victim. Upset by these incidents, the girl lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case of rape has been registered against Manohar.