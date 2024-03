Enthusiastic response to religious activities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Jain Sanskar Pathshala under Shwetambar Shravak Sangh Shravak Sangh, religious education of children is conducted and various religious activities on Jainism. On the occasion of Diwali, Marathi movie Shyamchiaai was shown to the children to gain knowledge and culture through entertainment. Ujwala Bamba, Sarita Bamba, Pooja Desarada, and others are taking efforts to inculcate Jainism in children. Also, president Zumbarlal Pagaria, Mithalal Kankaria and other executive members worked hard to make this programme a success.