Entry of heavy vehicles; Traffic Police unaware

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite a complete ban on heavy vehicle traffic in the city, three freight trucks were seen passing through Harsul T-Point, Delhi Darwaza, and Labor Colony towards Chelipura Chowk on recently at 7.38 am, reportedly due to the negligence of traffic police.

At Chelipura Chowk, where slab installation work is progressing at a sluggish pace, traffic congestion has become a daily issue. While these heavy trucks were expected to take the bypass outside the city, their entry into residential areas raises questions about whose approval or oversight allowed it. This remains an unresolved mystery.