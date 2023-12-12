EPFO issues arrest warrants against 4 establishment-owners

These agencies were supplying manpower to the municipal corporation.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If the sources are to be believed, the office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued arrest warrants against the establishment-owners for their failure in paying PF dues of their employees upto Rs 1 crore each. The list of establishments also includes Maharana Agency and Labour Suppliers.

In the EPFO jurisdiction 592 establishments from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar failed to deposit PF amount of their employees. Despite serving notices these establishments took no cognizance of them. Hence the office decided to issue warrants holding their owners as responsible for the non-payments of the dues.

Initially, the warrants have been issued to four persons. It may be noted that the municipal corporation had recruited daily wage staff from various labour supplying agencies. Earlier, the EPFO office had deducted Rs 10 crore from the municipal corporation for not paying PF amount of its staff. Of which, Rs 5 crore has been refunded.

Meanwhile, the MP Imtiaz Jaleel has filed a petition in the High Court highlighting exploitation of employees and personnel by the labour supplying agencies. Henceforth, the bench after hearings, would time and again issue orders to the office concerned for action.

It may be noted that the EPFO office has issued warrants against Maharana Agency and Labour Suppliers; Maharana; Mahawash Security Services and Ajay Enterprises.

In response to the action, Maharana Agency said, “The PF amount has not been deposited with the office as per the previous notice served to it.” It is learnt the action has also been initiated against Gangapur Sugar Factory, Mazoor Bidi, Vaidyanath Sugar Factory, Nagnath Enterprises, Sanchareshwar Engineering Works and others for failing to deposit PF dues of Rs 11 crore.