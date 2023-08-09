Eradicate four detrimental traits

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a sermon delivered at Sri Parshvanath Brahmachari Ashram Jain Gurukul in Ellora recently, 108 Sandhan Sagarji Maharaj emphasized the essence of familial unity as a true paradise on Earth. He contrasted a harmonious home, where inhabitants coexist and bond, to a tumultuous one marred by disputes over money and fame, which he likened to hell.

Maharaj urged the eradication of four detrimental traits—arrogance, anger, independence, and criticism—equating them to poisonous worms. He advised embracing humility, self-awareness, interdependence, and constructive guidance. The congregation was attended by devotees from various regions. Piyush Kasliwal, Narendra Ajmera and others were present.