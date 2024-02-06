Even locking the back door didn't help prevent theft

Steal 12.5 tolas of gold, diamonds and silver from retired banker's home in Cidco

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A retired bank officer's home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s N-4 area was burgled on February 4, with thieves making away with 12.5 tolas of gold, diamond jewelry, and 150 grams of silver despite the family taking precautions. The family had locked the main door from inside and had locked the kitchen back door to prevent theft.

According to police, Anand Joshi, a retired State Bank officer, and his family were out of town on February 2. On February 4, their neighbors informed them about a broken kitchen door. Joshi’s son, Srinivas sent his friend for inspection. Upon further inspection, it was discovered their belongings were ransacked.

Despite the family locking both the front and back doors and leaving the hall light on, the thieves managed to break the back door lock and escape with valuables. They even took the broken lock with them.

Locals heard suspicious activity

Residents reported hearing suspicious noises during the night but failed to inform the police. Additionally, the lack of CCTV cameras in the elite colony hampered the investigation.

Second attempted theft in Cidco

Another attempted theft occurred in N-9 on February 5. Sushil Ambhore confronted a thief in his own home at 2.30 am and raised an alarm. The thief was apprehended by locals and later identified as Mangesh Kautik Bhambarde (Sudarshannagar). The Cidco police are investigating both incidents.