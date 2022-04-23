Ex-manager booked for demanding ransom of Rs 2cr from Ajanta Bank

Aurangabad, April 23:

A terminated manager of Ajanta Urban Cooperative Bank stole important documents to threaten the bank of unveiling a scam and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore through a man posing as a press reporter. The bank lodged a complaint against the terminated manager Nitin Jamnadas Bhatiya (53, Deshmukhnagar, Shivajinagar) and reporter Raju Rathod with City Chowk police station.

Police said, complainant Pradeep Eknath Chaudhary is the chief executive officer in Ajanta Bank. As per his complaint, accused Bhatiya while working as a manager in Jadhavmandi branch stole important documents related to FD and loan proposals. He had not submitted these documents to the bank despite several reminders. Thus, the bank took legal action and terminated him. Based on these documents, he defamed the bank by posting on the social media that there has been large-scale embezzlement in the bank. He later sent a man to the bank, who posed as a press reporter and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crores for not publishing the news in the newspaper. The incident occurred between the period December 11, 2017 and April 18, 2022. The police are further investigating the case.