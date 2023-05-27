Ex-students of Eco Dept meet after 2 decades

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meeting of the Alumni Association of Economics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was held recently.

The students who completed M A in Economics from the Department in 2003 and now work at different places and fields came together in the department. They shared their memories related with teachers, employees, the classroom library and the office.

Dr Suresh Maid and Vijay Mante, the former students of the department now work at the University of Mumbai while Maruti Chandshive is at Siddharth College.

They expressed their opinions. Some of the students talked about the teaching skills and lifestyle of their teachers.

They also mentioned that their lift took shape because of qualitative education, the availability of the Earn and Learn Scheme, and hostel and library services. Dr Dhanashri Mahajan and Dr S T Sangle also spoke. Department head Dr Purushottam Deshmukh also guided the ex-students.

Management Council member Dr Bharat Khandare urged the alumni members to contribute to the department’s development. Alumni Association president Principal Dr Sarjerao Thombre, Dr Dilip Arjune, Dr S S Narwade, Dr C N Kokate, Dr Nagnath Kolhe, Dr K V Khandare and others were present.