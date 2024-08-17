Ex-VC Dr Pandharipande selected for Lifetime Achievement Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vijay Pandharipande, former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Babasaheb Marathwada University (Bamu) has been selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award 2024.

The prestigious award has been by the Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), New Delhi.

The award will be presented to him during the inaugural session of the IETE symposium to be held at IETE Bhopal, on September 14 when Dr Pandharipande will also deliver the Homi Bhabha memorial lecture. He received the Ramlal Wadhwa Gold Medal of this institute earlier.